Pavion Blue Capital LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 216,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 155,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.16. 5,606,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

