Pavion Blue Capital LLC Purchases 765 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 170.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after buying an additional 628,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 875.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.