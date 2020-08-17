Pavion Blue Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $199,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $361,242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $4,771,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $3,158,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $449,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,789,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.71. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

