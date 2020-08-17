Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.7% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.74. 3,422,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,181. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

