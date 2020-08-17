Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 741 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,745,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FOX by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after buying an additional 1,423,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,680,000 after buying an additional 1,347,659 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.38. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. FOX’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

