Pavion Blue Capital LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 111,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.36.

PYPL traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

