Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.