PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Sells $166,670.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,912.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.78. 39,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,600. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.65 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNXN. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,228,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PC Connection by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PC Connection by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

