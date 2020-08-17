PENG Market Cap Tops $94,464.47 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. PENG has a total market capitalization of $94,464.47 and $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. During the last week, PENG has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00152737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.01850246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00193817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,326,495,850 coins and its circulating supply is 7,693,027,488 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

