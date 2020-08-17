Peony Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $182,069.27 and approximately $10,446.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,296,559 coins and its circulating supply is 4,176,731 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

