PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.56. 2,450,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.