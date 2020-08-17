Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $89.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.07.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,082. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

