Phore Price Up 10% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Phore has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $23,001.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006584 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,847,664 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

