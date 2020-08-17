Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Raised by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 254.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203,319 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 10.5% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $263,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.18. 10,717,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 24th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

