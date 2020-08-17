PlayChip Market Cap Hits $9.13 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $293.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last week, PlayChip has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

