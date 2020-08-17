PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $379.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,656,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,053 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $379,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $19,823,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.06. 285,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,540. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $157.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

