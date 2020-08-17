PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $415 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,417,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.90% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $415,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.37. The company had a trading volume of 413,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,904. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average of $167.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.