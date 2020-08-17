PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,170,764 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $676,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 48,824 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

