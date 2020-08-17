PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 482,342 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $345,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

