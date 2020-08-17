PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,913,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $279,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 385,708 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10.

