PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,618,260 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,618,260 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $321,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after buying an additional 617,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.51. 115,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

