PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 202,388 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,388 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $406,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,920,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 505.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,750,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.88. 2,092,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,319. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.