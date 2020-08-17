PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 527,827 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,318,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $322,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,214,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,834,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.