PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $2,833.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,336.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.26 or 0.03536418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.73 or 0.02616135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00548360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00763655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00060695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00707679 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00016227 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,507,056 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

