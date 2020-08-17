PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Sells $211,109.76 in Stock

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRAH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after buying an additional 983,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after buying an additional 729,301 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after buying an additional 335,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after buying an additional 167,867 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRAH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BofA Securities lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

