Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 167,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 72,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,843,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

