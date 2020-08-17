ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Down 19.4% in April

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,905,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.71. 1,174,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,617,289. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $131.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

