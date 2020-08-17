ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 14th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,882,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.71. 1,174,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,617,289. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $131.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

