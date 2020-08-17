ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.87. 2,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

