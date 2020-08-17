ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 72,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,179,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,501. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $180.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

