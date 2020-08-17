ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 268,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $330,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.89. 203,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,592,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

