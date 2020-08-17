ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.31. 598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,574. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

