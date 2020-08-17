ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,334,000 after buying an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 757,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.93. 75,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,588. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.