ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 328,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

