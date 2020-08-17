ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 405,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 169,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 146,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,445. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

