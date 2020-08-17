ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $592.03. 14,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $566.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

