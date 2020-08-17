ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Msci by 40.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter worth $7,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 over the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.11. 15,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,540. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $210.34 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.72.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

