ProVise Management Group LLC Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.30. 222,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $135.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

