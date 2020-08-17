ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 274.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.38. 70,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.