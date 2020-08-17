ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,986,402. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.