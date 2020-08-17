ProVise Management Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,920. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.