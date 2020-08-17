ProVise Management Group LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,430. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

