ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 183,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 4.43% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

