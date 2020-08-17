ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 13,543 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 375,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,377,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.