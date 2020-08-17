ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 4,849 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

