ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 195.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.69. The company had a trading volume of 130,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

