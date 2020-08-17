ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,297. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

