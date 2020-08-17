ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 515,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

