ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 18,852,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,800,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $483,872,000 after acquiring an additional 565,173 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. 182,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,021. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

