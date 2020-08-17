ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.